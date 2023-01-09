Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Jeremy Fuchs
Jeremy Fuchs is a writer, reporter, and editor who has written numerous features and profiles atSports Illustrated and other publications, and co-wrote The Greatest Football Teams of All Time, a book published by Sports Illustrated Kids. He lives in Hoboken, NJ.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Total Olympics
“An indispensable Olympic resource and a lot of pure fun.”––Jack McCallum, author of the New York Times bestseller Dream Team Faster! Higher! Stronger! Stranger! A…