From the USA Today bestselling author who is a “master of witty banter” (Entertainment Weekly) comes a hilarious road trip romance that proves opposites don’t just attract, they ignite.





Gia Gallo is officially in bridesmaid hell. Stranded in New York with her best friend’s wedding dress, Gia has six days to make it to Florida in time for the ceremony. And oh-so-charming best man Bennett Buchanan has taken the last available rental car. Looks like she’s in for one long road trip with the sexiest – and most irritating – Southern gentleman she’s ever met…





Bennett’s pretty sure that if there was ever a woman to break his “no flings” rule, Gia would be it. Sure, she’s stubborn. She’s also funny, smart, and the attraction between them is getting hotter with every state line they cross. While Bennett doesn’t do casual, Gia doesn’t do “relationships.” But if they break the rules, this unlikely pair might discover that their impromptu road trip could turn out to be the best ride of their lives.





“Intense, heartfelt, mature and sexy as hell.” -NPR





“A great rom-com… brilliantly executed romance.” –Booklist (starred review)





“Pure fun.” –Publishers Weekly





“If you enjoy contemporary romances by Jill Shalvis, Kate Clayborn, and Lucy Parker, you’ll want to add Jenny Holiday to your reading list!” -Harlequin Junkie, Top Pick





What readers are saying about Three Little Words:

“It made me smile, swoon and even shed a tear. I couldn’t have asked for a better story!”





“This is a must read.”





“Where can I sign myself up for a Bennett Buchanan?”





“These were two flawed, beautifully complicated, engaging, easy to love characters….HIGHLY recommend.”





“Extremely fun…. A delightful read.”



