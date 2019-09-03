Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Summer House
Fans of New York Times bestselling authors Susan Mallery, Jill Shalvis, and Robyn Carr will love this feel-good beach read about finding love in the most unexpected places, from the USA Today bestselling author behind the beloved Hallmark movie Coming Home for Christmas and the upcoming Hallmark movie Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Hale's rich and slow-building romance is enhanced by the allure of the North Carolina coast...North Carolina's beautiful Outer Banks are the perfect setting for this sweet, poignant romance, and authentic characters and a riveting story make it a keeper worth savoring."—Publishers Weekly
"Like a paper and ink version of a chick-flick...gives you the butterflies and leaves you happy and hopeful."—Due South