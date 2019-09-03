Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Summer House

by

Fans of New York Times bestselling authors Susan Mallery, Jill Shalvis, and Robyn Carr will love this feel-good beach read about finding love in the most unexpected places, from the USA Today bestselling author behind the beloved Hallmark movie Coming Home for Christmas and the upcoming Hallmark movie Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: May 26th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538734391

Forever Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Hale's rich and slow-building romance is enhanced by the allure of the North Carolina coast...North Carolina's beautiful Outer Banks are the perfect setting for this sweet, poignant romance, and authentic characters and a riveting story make it a keeper worth savoring."—Publishers Weekly
"Like a paper and ink version of a chick-flick...gives you the butterflies and leaves you happy and hopeful."—Due South
