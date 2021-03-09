Women have so many things vying for their attention. Most try to handle everything with grace and ease, look perfect, be a stellar mom, be an understanding and loving wife, be a flawless boss or employee, be an ever-attentive friend, pursue their own interests, and leave no one disappointed. But is this realistic?





Jenn Johnson has come to realize that the pursuit of perfection is unrealistic and unfair. Instead, we need to pause and reflect on what’s in front of us. But how? How can we slow down? How can we remain focused on what’s important and do things with intention? What can we pursue that represents God’s heart for us, things that are true, noble, right, pure, admirable, excellent, praiseworthy?





By pursuing all things “lovely.” Living a holistic and holy life, a life marked by beauty and truth, means being mindful and intentional about what we put in our bodies, how we present ourselves to the world, the spaces we create, and the people we let into our lives. When we set our minds on what is lovely, we begin to see ourselves and the world as God intended. We begin to be wholly renewed.