You Are a Badass® (Ultimate Collector's Edition)
How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life
Description
#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • MORE THAN 4 MILLION COPIES SOLD
The first ever self-development book to help millions of people around the globe transform their lives using humor, irreverence, and the occasional curse word—now with an exclusive new chapter on energy work
In this refreshingly entertaining guide to reshaping your mindset and your life, mega-bestselling author and world-traveling success coach Jen Sincero serves up 27 bite-sized chapters full of hilarious and inspiring stories, sage advice, loving yet firm kicks in the rear, and easy-to-implement exercises to help you:
- Identify and change the self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors that stop you from getting what you want.
- Shift your energy and attract what you desire.
- Create a life you totally love. And start creating it NOW.
- Make some damn money already. The kind you've never made before.
By the end of You Are a Badass, you’ll understand how to blast past what’s holding you back, make some serious changes, and start living the kind of life that once seemed impossible.
