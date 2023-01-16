Free shipping on orders $35+

You Are a Badass® (Ultimate Collector's Edition)
You Are a Badass® (Ultimate Collector's Edition)

How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life

by Jen Sincero

Hardcover
Hardcover
On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762486076

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / General

Description

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • MORE THAN 4 MILLION COPIES SOLD

The first ever self-development book to help millions of people around the globe transform their lives using humor, irreverence, and the occasional curse word—now with an exclusive new chapter on energy work

In this refreshingly entertaining guide to reshaping your mindset and your life, mega-bestselling author and world-traveling success coach Jen Sincero serves up 27 bite-sized chapters full of hilarious and inspiring stories, sage advice, loving yet firm kicks in the rear, and easy-to-implement exercises to help you:
  • Identify and change the self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors that stop you from getting what you want.
  • Shift your energy and attract what you desire. 
  • Create a life you totally love. And start creating it NOW.
  • Make some damn money already. The kind you've never made before.

 

By the end of You Are a Badass, you’ll understand how to blast past what’s holding you back, make some serious changes, and start living the kind of life that once seemed impossible.

