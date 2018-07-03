A sweeping, smart, and smart-ass graphic history of women’s ongoing quest for equality





In March 2017, Nevada surprised the rest of America by suddenly ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment–thirty-five years after the deadline had passed. Hey, better late than never, right? Then, lo and behold, a few months later, Illinois followed suit. Hurrah for the Land of Lincoln!





That left the ERA just one state short of the congressional minimum for ratification. One state–and a legacy of shame–are what stand between American women and full equality.





She the People takes on the campaign for change by offering a cheekily illustrated, sometimes sarcastic, and all-too-true account of women’s evolving rights and citizenship. Divided into twelve historical periods between 1776 and today, journalist, historian, and activist Jen Deaderick takes readers on a walk down the ERA’s rocky road to become part of our Constitution by highlighting changes in the legal status of women alongside the significant cultural and social influences of the time, so women’s history is revealed as an integral part of U.S. history, and not a tangential sideline.





Clever and dynamic, She the People is informative, entertaining, and a vital reminder that women still aren’t fully accepted as equal citizens in America.

