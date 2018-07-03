Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jen Deaderick
Jen Deaderick has written about women and citizenship for The New York Times and has been featured in Refinery 29, Boston Globe, Thrillest, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, Globe & Mail, and others. She lives in Cambridge, MA.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
She the People
A sweeping, smart, and smart-ass graphic history of women's ongoing quest for equalityIn March 2017, Nevada surprised the rest of America by suddenly ratifying the…