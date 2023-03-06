Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

America's Black Capital
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

America's Black Capital

How African Americans Remade Atlanta in the Shadow of the Confederacy

by Jeffrey O. G. Ogbar

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $25.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $25.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

544 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541602007

Genre

Nonfiction / History / North America

Description

The remarkable story of how African Americans transformed Atlanta, the former heart of the Confederacy, into today’s Black mecca  
  
Atlanta is home to some of America’s most prominent Black politicians, artists, businesses, and HBCUs. Yet, in 1861, Atlanta was a final contender to be the capital of the Confederacy. Sixty years later, long after the Civil War, it was the Ku Klux Klan’s sacred “Imperial City.” 
 
America’s Black Capital chronicles how a center of Black excellence emerged amid virulent expressions of white nationalism, as African Americans pushed back against Confederate ideology to create an extraordinary locus of achievement. What drove them, historian Jeffrey O. G. Ogbar shows, was the belief that Black uplift would be best advanced by forging Black institutions. America’s Black Capital is an inspiring story of Black achievement against all odds, with effects that reached far beyond Georgia, shaping the nation’s popular culture, public policy, and politics. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less