The Burial Hour
From the author of The Bone Collector, now an NBC TV series.Read More
Forensic detective Lincoln Rhyme is back with his most harrowing case yet in this newest installment of Jeffrey Deaver’s New York Times bestselling series.
A businessman snatched from an Upper East Side street in broad daylight. A miniature hangman’s noose left at the scene. A nine-year-old girl, the only witness to the crime. With a crime scene this puzzling, forensic expertise of the highest order is absolutely essential. Lincoln Rhyme and Amelia Sachs are called in to investigate.
Soon the case takes a stranger turn: a recording surfaces of the victim being slowly hanged, his desperate gasps the backdrop to an eerie piece of music. The video is marked as the work of The Composer…
Despite their best efforts, the suspect gets away. So when a similar kidnapping occurs on a dusty road outside Naples, Italy, Rhyme and Sachs don’t hesitate to rejoin the hunt.
But the search is now a complex case of international cooperation–and not all those involved may be who they seem. Sachs and Rhyme find themselves playing a dangerous game, with lives all across the globe hanging in the balance.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"THE BURIAL HOUR keeps readers guessing. Deaver is a master of plot twists, and they are abundant in this story that keeps the reader guessing about who can be trusted and what's behind the motivations of the abductor. Putting Rhyme and Sachs in unknown territory showcases a different side of their characters. Making them jump through hoops to keep international peace gives the story an extra edge."—Jeff Ayers, Associated Press
"Jeffery Deaver's forte is the diabolical puzzle mystery, and THE BURIAL HOUR is so devilishly tricky you can practically smell the sulfur fumes."—Marilyn Stasio, New York Times Book Review
"THE BURIAL HOUR proves once again Jeffery Deaver is a brilliantly intricate novelist. THE BURIAL HOUR is lucky number thirteen in the Lincoln Rhyme/Amelia Sachs series. Taking Rhyme and Sachs out of their New York locale appears to rejuvenate Deaver and his story. Deaver has been writing novels for many years and he has never once disappointed me. Intriguingly detailed."—Jackie K Cooper, The Huffington Post
"Deaver, who is a master of surprises, once again delivers an overflowing basketful of them-enough for two novels, with more to spare-while hinting at a possible new direction for Rhyme and Amelia Sachs, his partner on and off the crime scene."—Joe Hartlaub, BookReporter
"Misdirection and plot twists abound. Timely and relevant. Another strong entry from the always-reliable Deaver."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE STEEL KISS:
"Deaver is a genius when it comes to manipulation and deception. Stellar plot twists are in full abundance in THE STEEL KISS, and the story line veers in several unpredictable directions."—Associated Press
"Deaver doesn't disappoint. With an unmatched ability to create the perfect characters...Deaver takes fans to the edge in this one and dangles them over the cliff...One of the best books of 2016."—Suspense Magazine
"Darkly witty...unsettling."—New York Times Book Review
"Fiendishly inventive...all the usual thrills, which are worth every breathless minute."—Kirkus Reviews
"Clever...entertaining...Convincing characters and an unexpected closing twist will remind readers why Deaver is one of today's top thriller writers."—Publishers Weekly
"[THE STEEL KISS is] like a master class in how to perfectly balance plot and character....A terrific novel."—Connecticut News