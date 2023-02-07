Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Teaming with Bacteria
Teaming with Bacteria

The Organic Gardener's Guide to Endophytic Bacteria and the Rhizophagy Cycle

by Jeff Lowenfels

On Sale

Oct 12, 2022

Page Count

172 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643261690

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Organic

Description

In Teaming with Microbes, Jeff Lowenfels revealed the fascinating facts around the soil food web, all the tiny organisms that live in soil and aid a plants growth. In Teaming with Nutrients, he explored how those organisms aid in the uptake of nutrients. And in Teaming with Fungi, he detailed the symbiotic relationship between plants and fungi—the most important organism living in the soil.
 
In his new book Teaming with Bacteria, Lowenfels digs into the new science behind how endophytic bacteria supply nutrients to a large array of plants and explains, in accessible language, how this information applies to home gardeners, small-scale farmers, and cannabis growers. Based on cutting-edge science that will help gardeners increase plant health and productivity, Teaming with Bacteria is a must-have addition to every organic gardener’s library.
 

