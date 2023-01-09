Free shipping on orders $35+

Space Flyers Paper Airplane Book
63 Mini Planes to Fold and Fly

by Jeff Lammers

by Ken Blackburn

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 3, 2017

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761193791

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Papercrafts

Description

Welcome to the world of miniature aviation, intergalactic style. It’s entertainment on the fly for the office, backyard, classroom (don’t get caught!), or anywhere there might be a party, featuring 12 Lilliputian-size models that create 63 planes altogether.

From the Dynamo to the Alien Clipper, Cosmojet to the Spectre, these intergalactic flyers are vibrantly colored and gorgeously designed to resemble various spacecraft. Fold up the straight-shooting Star Quest and an Aerobot that’s part spaceship, part robot. Includes step-by-step folding instructions and tips on how to send each plane soaring at its full aerodynamic potential.  

 

What's Inside

