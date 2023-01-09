Space Flyers Paper Airplane Book

Welcome to the world of miniature aviation, intergalactic style. It’s entertainment on the fly for the office, backyard, classroom (don’t get caught!), or anywhere there might be a party, featuring 12 Lilliputian-size models that create 63 planes altogether.



From the Dynamo to the Alien Clipper, Cosmojet to the Spectre, these intergalactic flyers are vibrantly colored and gorgeously designed to resemble various spacecraft. Fold up the straight-shooting Star Quest and an Aerobot that’s part spaceship, part robot. Includes step-by-step folding instructions and tips on how to send each plane soaring at its full aerodynamic potential.



