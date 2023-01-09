Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Space Flyers Paper Airplane Book
63 Mini Planes to Fold and Fly
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Welcome to the world of miniature aviation, intergalactic style. It’s entertainment on the fly for the office, backyard, classroom (don’t get caught!), or anywhere there might be a party, featuring 12 Lilliputian-size models that create 63 planes altogether.
From the Dynamo to the Alien Clipper, Cosmojet to the Spectre, these intergalactic flyers are vibrantly colored and gorgeously designed to resemble various spacecraft. Fold up the straight-shooting Star Quest and an Aerobot that’s part spaceship, part robot. Includes step-by-step folding instructions and tips on how to send each plane soaring at its full aerodynamic potential.
From the Dynamo to the Alien Clipper, Cosmojet to the Spectre, these intergalactic flyers are vibrantly colored and gorgeously designed to resemble various spacecraft. Fold up the straight-shooting Star Quest and an Aerobot that’s part spaceship, part robot. Includes step-by-step folding instructions and tips on how to send each plane soaring at its full aerodynamic potential.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use