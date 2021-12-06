Sam Capra Series Box Set Books 1-3

Read the first three editions of Jeff Abbott's "exhilarating" (Harlan Coben) Sam Capra thriller series.



ADRENALINE: Sam Capra is a brilliant young CIA agent, who is expecting his first child with his wife Lucy. They have everything they could hope for…until they lose it all in one horrifying moment. Sam receives a call from Lucy while he's at work and soon everything in his life changes. He is the sole survivor of a bombing and branded by the CIA as a murderer and traitor. Sam launches into a desperate hunt to save his kidnapped wife and child, and to reveal the unknown enemy who has set him up and stolen his family. But the destruction of Sam's life was only step one in an extraordinary plot—and now Sam must become a new kind of hero.



THE LAST MINUTE: An ex-CIA agent, Sam Capra owns bars around the world as cover for his real mission—working undercover for a secret network as mysterious as it is powerful, while using his skills to find his child. Now the kidnappers have offered a deadly deal: they'll surrender Sam's child…if Sam finds and murders the one man who can expose them. Teaming up with a desperate young mother whose daughter is also missing, Sam tracks his prey–and his son–across the country in a dangerous race against time, and must unravel a deadly conspiracy if he's to rescue the only person in the world that matters to him.



DOWNFALL: Sam Capra is an ex-CIA agent, and only desires to build a quiet, peaceful home for himself and his infant son. But Diana Keene walks into his San Francisco bar and his simple life starts to unravel. Diana is pursued by two gunmen, and when she finds Sam, she whispers an urgent, desperate plea: "Help me." Without any warning, Sam is thrust into a fight for his life. For Diana is being hunted by a deadly network–a shadowy alliance of select, influential men and women who use their connections, their authority, and their wealth to bend the world to their will. Now, this network aims its relentless fury against the man interfering with their plans to seize a new level of power: Sam Capra. Sam has only one hope to survive the network's all-consuming attack and return to his life with his son….he must destroy the man who owns the people who run the world.