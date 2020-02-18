Judge Jeanine Pirro, author of two New York Times bestsellers, puts the Trump-hating left on trial and makes the case that we could all use four more years of President Trump.





It’s been nearly four years since President Trump took office, and Judge Jeanine Pirro has finally had enough. After exposing countless lies and false accusations from the left against the president, she is now forced to ask: how could anyone vote against President Trump this November? What more could you possibly want?





In ARE YOU STUPID?, Judge Jeanine brings her signature lively writing style and acute legal mind to topics such as the impeachment inquiry, the military, and the road to the 2020 presidential election. She will highlight President Trump’s triumphs and once again expose the lies and distortions of his enemies. No one — from the clown car of democrat presidential candidates to the litany of haters lined up against President Trump in Congress and the media — will be spared.