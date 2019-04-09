Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Overcome
Crush Adversity with the Leadership Techniques of America's Toughest Warriors
Retired Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author Jason Redman divulges how to triumph over adversity using proven Special Operations habits and mindsets.
Adversity can often catch you by surprise and leave you struggling with what to do next. What if you could confront any adversity, from the biggest challenges-the loss of your job, divorce, health issues, bankruptcy-to normal daily challenges-a late flight, a disappointing phone call, a missed promotion, a bad day-and not just survive it, but thrive afterwards?
Redman was horrifically wounded in Iraq in 2007 when he was shot at close range through the face and arm. After 40 surgeries, including extensive facial reconstruction and skin grafts, he came back from this experience stronger than ever-despite carrying scars and injuries he will have for the rest of his life. Redman went on to launch two successful companies and speaks all over the country on how to build better leaders through his Overcome mindset.
Overcome is based on extensive research and interviews with America’s toughest warriors-including retired 4-star Admiral William McRaven, retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, retired 4-star General Stanley McChrystal, and others. In this book, Redman teaches:
- How to survive any life ambush
- How to move from defense to offense using the proactive techniques of SEAL teams
- How to strengthen your endurance during long-term trials
- How to rediscover and thrive in your life purpose
- How to lead your team (whether in business or family) to success
- How to compete with the top 1% in your field
- How to stay the course even when you want to quit
- And more
Some people move through adversity and others fall underneath it. Learn how you can be counted among those who will Overcome.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Trident:
"The Trident is a frank, compelling and inspiring chronicle of an American warrior's journey."—Washington Times
"As a SEAL operator, I had the honor of serving with some of the best warriors and leaders in the United States military. Jay Redman's humble and direct account of his journey . . . is remarkable. His life is the epitome of the 'Never Quit' spirit."—Marcus Luttrell, New York Times bestselling author of Lone Survivor and Service
"The Trident is a riveting, brutally honest and heartfelt story of a warrior's journey to hell and back. It's one of the best memoirs about love, combat and triumph against all odds that we've seen in a generation."—Sean Parnell, New York Times bestselling author of Outlaw Platoon
"[A] book all leaders and aspiring leaders should read; both military and civilian-not only for the heart-pounding ride-along into battle, but for the inspiring reminder that a warrior's strength and tenacity comes not from his physical stature but from his family and from within."—Eric Blehm, New York Times bestselling author of Fearless
"This story is not just about a SEAL on the Iraqi battlefield, but a SEAL at war with himself, and his ultimate victory. [Redman's] story will inspire the reader, just as it did me."—Robert M. Gates, former Secretary of Defense, from his Introduction
"Lt. Redman doesn't hide anything . . . Only an intensely personal account like this can show us what he and thousands of others like him have gone though, and will continue to struggle with, for the rest of their lives."—Larry Bond, New York Times bestselling author of Exit Plan