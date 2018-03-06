The Revolution of Marina M.

New Year’s 1932. Carmel by the Sea.

Rocking on the razor-musseled bay, lulled by the sleepy toll of buoy bells, the music of rigging, the eloquent stanzas of the waves, I wait for news from the sea. No boys and girls play on the deserted beach now, only a few stoic fisherman huddle on upturned buckets. The slow labor of the poet building himself a stone house at the cove’s south end makes mild entertainment. If I knew him better I’d tell him the danger of trusting to solid things. It’s an illusion. All one needs is a rented cabin, a small boat, a garden gone to seed for winter, a decent stove. I watch the lanky form of my landlord’s son crossing the shingle, coat collar up, stopping by to collect rents. I have the money in a cigar box back in my cabin, most of it anyway. It’s only five dollars, but the shack’s not built for winter. I don’t complain, there are shutters to block out a storm, and an iron stove with a solid pipe. In a few minutes, I will beach my boat on the pebbly shore and give him his due — we ’ll share a bottle of homebrew, or perhaps he comes with a flask. No liquor on the premises just now — though it will come soon, down from San Francisco. Those who love poetry, even my unreadable foreign brand, are a tender breed. Why don’t you write in English, Marina? asks my friend Elizabeth. You speak it so well.

My dilemma. My English is good enough for the little stories I publish in pulp magazines, but for poetry one needs one’s native language. The voice of the soul is not so easily translated. Though to say ‘soul’ here is already wrong. We say dusha, not just meaning the spiritual entity, but the person himself.

A tug on the line. I pull in a shining perch, shockingly alive. I add it to a rockfish in my pail and row back to shore, I have a motor