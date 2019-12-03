Chimes of a Lost Cathedral

“A Russian fantasy for anyone who’s ever dreamed of meeting their heroes, centuries be damned.” —Los Angeles Times





The epic journey continues… A young Russian woman comes into her own in the midst of revolution and civil war.





After the loves and betrayals of The Revolution of Marina M., young poet Marina Makarova finds herself alone amid the devastation of the Russian Civil War–pregnant and adrift, forced to rely on her own resourcefulness to find a place to wait out the birth of her child and eventually make her way back to her native city, Petrograd.



