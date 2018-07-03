*Winner of the Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction from the American Academy of Arts and Letters*





A “breathtaking” (Jennifer Egan) century-spanning portrait of the inhabitants of a French village, revealing the deception, despair, love, and longing beneath the calm surface of ordinary lives.





“Subtly crafted and richly rewarding…Reminiscent of Olive Kitteridge.” —Washington Post





What if our homes could tell the stories of others who lived there before us? Set in a small village near Paris,follows the inhabitants of a single estate — including a manor and a servants’ cottage — over the course of several generations, from the Belle Époqueto the present day, introducing us to a fascinating cast of characters. A young American au pair develops a crush on her brilliant employer. An ex-courtesan shocks the servants, a Jewish couple in hiding from the Gestapo attract the curiosity of the neighbors, and a housewife begins an affair while renovating her downstairs. Rich and poor, young and old, powerful and persecuted, all of these people are seeking something: meaning, love, a new beginning, or merely survival.Throughout, cross-generational connections and troubled legacies haunt the same spaces, so that the rose garden, the forest pond, and the balcony off the manor’s third floor bedroom become silent witnesses to a century of human drama.In her debut, Jane Delury writes with masterful economy and profound wisdom about growing up, growing old, marriage, infidelity, motherhood — in other words, about life — weaving a gorgeous tapestry of relationships, life-altering choices, and fleeting moments across the frame of the twentieth century. A sumptuous narrative of place that burrows deep into individual lives to reveal hidden regrets, resentments, and desires,is brimming with compassion, natural beauty, and unmistakable humanity.