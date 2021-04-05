I Must Confess

In this intimate memoir, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears tells her unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.



Southern Roots will reveal the details behind Jamie Lynn’s highest and lowest moments. She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family.



The world met Jamie Lynn as a child star, when it was her job to perform, both on set and for the press. She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That!, Zoey 101 and even in the role of Britney’s kid sister. Pretending to be other people was easy, but when she decided to start a music career in Nashville, she realized she could no longer hide behind the characters she played. Soon, the real Jamie Lynn started to take center stage – a raw, blemished, and imperfect woman, standing in her own power. Just Jamie Lynn – wife, momma, sister, daughter, actress and musician doing the best she can to show up for herself and teaching her daughters to have the courage to love every part of themselves too.



Jamie Lynn, at her core, is down to Earth. She wants to use her experiences in the “the family business” to help young women everywhere see the unique power and strength that comes from believing in themselves, taking risks, learning from their relationships, and embracing a not-always-so-perfect journey.