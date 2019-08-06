"The pages practically turn themselves."—People

"Readers hoping to make more fictional friends will find plenty of options in these pages. Complex characters and probable connections turn a pleasant story into something special."—Library Journal

"Smart, full of curveballs, and perfect for the beach."—Kirkus

"I have been a fan of Jamie Brenner's storytelling from the very beginning; she is the rare writer who gets better with each book. Drawing Home is a captivating novel about mothers and daughters, shifting allegiances, the art world, waterfront real estate and love. Welcome to the gold standard of summertime escapism."—Elin Hilderbrand, New York Times bestselling author of The Perfect Couple and Summer of '69

"This lovely and poignant story delivers a calming setting and fine description that transports the reader. While the plot developments are not earth-shaking, the connections that form between the characters are unlikely and satisfying. An exquisite beach read, perfect for fans of Elin Hilderbrand and Jane Green."—Booklist

"Readers of Elin Hilderbrand or Nancy Thayer are sure to love Drawing Home, a charming entry in the heartwarming beach read canon. Jamie Brenner has created a slew of likable, flawed characters, all struggling to handle their grief at Henry's death and figure out his apparently conflicting final wishes. Emma, Bea and Penny end up learning surprising lessons about themselves and each other as the summer unfolds."—Shelf Awareness

"Book clubs: get your merlot to go! Jamie Brenner has become the queen of the beach read with Drawing Home. This page turner will keep you reading long into your summer nights. A famous artist dies in seaside Sag Harbor leaving his curated home to a local's teenage daughter, blowing the expectations of his heirs and the art world to bits.Told you you couldn't put it down!"—Adriana Trigiani, bestselling author Tony's Wife

"Jamie Brenner sketches a gorgeously evocative plot with her newest summer beach read, Drawing Home...She transports readers to the glamorous world of a Hamptons summer, where locals and wealthy tourists uneasily mingle, but where a new love, and a life filled with possibilities, waits just around the corner."—Mary Kay Andrews, New York Times bestselling author of The High Tide Club and The Weekenders.

"I loved Drawing Home! It was original, delicious, and surprising. Jamie Brenner is wise beyond her years."—Nancy Thayer, bestselling author of A Nantucket Wedding

"Drawing Home is that rare novel where the plot and characters are equally rich, complex and surprising. Brenner sets a scene like no other author, transporting the reader to the town of Sag Harbor as though they were really there, breathing the sea air and sipping a cocktail at the iconic American Hotel. This is a novel with boundless soul, unexpected twists, nuanced relationships and unique characters that are all consuming. I drank this book in."—Elyssa Friedland, author of The Intermission

"Jamie Brenner has mastered the art of the perfect summer read--an appealing, seaside setting you love spending time in, a cast of characters you come to care about, and enough twists and turns to keep you turning pages long past high tide. Drawing Home has all of that plus some complex themes that make this Brenner's most memorable novel and possibly her best yet."—Stephen McCauley, author of My Ex-Life

"A beach book with heart and soul is a lucky find. Snatch up this delicious summer read and head for a hammock!" —Judy Blundell, author of The High Season

"The delightful town of Sag Harbor provides the perfect setting for an enthralling tale of class, intrigue, and complicated family dynamics in Brenner's latest. A smart beach-read with plenty of sizzle."—Fiona Davis, author of The Masterpiece and The Address

"I absolutely loved Jamie Brenner's Drawing Home. A smart beach read about family, friendship, and the true meaning of home, this is Jamie Brenner's best book yet!"—Brenda Janowitz, author of The Dinner Party