“James Victore is a dangerous man. His ideas on optimizing your creativity, doing wow work and building a life that inspires will devastate your limits. And show you how to win. Read this book fast.”

—Robin Sharma, #1 bestselling author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari



Begin before you’re ready.



Renowned designer and professional hell-raiser James Victore wants to drag you off your couch and throw you headfirst into a life of bold creativity. He’ll guide you through all the twists, trials, and triumphs of starting your creative career, from finding your voice to picking the right moment to start a project (hint: It’s now).



Bring your biggest, craziest, most revolutionary ideas, and he will give you the kick in the pants you need to make them real. No matter what industry or medium you work in, this book will help you live, work, and create freely and fearlessly.



Here are some dangerous ideas:

• The things that made you weird as a kid make you great today.

• Work is serious play.

• Your ego can’t dance.

• The struggle is everything.

• Freedom is something you take.

• There ain’t no rules.



Take a risk. Try them out. Live dangerously.



More praise for Feck Perfuction:



“In James Victore’s new book, he unequivocally proves why he is the master he is. In every chapter, he challenges and inspires the reader to reach for more, to try harder and to create our best selves. It is a magnificent and momentous experience. (All true).”

—Debbie Millman, Host Design Matters



“James Victore got famous creating tough posters that shook me to the core. He now does the same using the written word. To you.”

—Stefan Sagmeister, designer

