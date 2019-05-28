Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Feck Perfuction
Dangerous Ideas on the Business of Life
“James Victore is a dangerous man. His ideas on optimizing your creativity, doing wow work and building a life that inspires will devastate your limits. And show you how to win. Read this book fast.”Read More
—Robin Sharma, #1 bestselling author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Begin before you’re ready.
Renowned designer and professional hell-raiser James Victore wants to drag you off your couch and throw you headfirst into a life of bold creativity. He’ll guide you through all the twists, trials, and triumphs of starting your creative career, from finding your voice to picking the right moment to start a project (hint: It’s now).
Bring your biggest, craziest, most revolutionary ideas, and he will give you the kick in the pants you need to make them real. No matter what industry or medium you work in, this book will help you live, work, and create freely and fearlessly.
Here are some dangerous ideas:
• The things that made you weird as a kid make you great today.
• Work is serious play.
• Your ego can’t dance.
• The struggle is everything.
• Freedom is something you take.
• There ain’t no rules.
Take a risk. Try them out. Live dangerously.
More praise for Feck Perfuction:
“In James Victore’s new book, he unequivocally proves why he is the master he is. In every chapter, he challenges and inspires the reader to reach for more, to try harder and to create our best selves. It is a magnificent and momentous experience. (All true).”
—Debbie Millman, Host Design Matters
“James Victore got famous creating tough posters that shook me to the core. He now does the same using the written word. To you.”
—Stefan Sagmeister, designer
“James Victore is a dangerous man. His ideas on optimizing your creativity, doing wow work, and building a life that inspires will devastate your limits. And show you how to win. Read this book fast.” —Robin Sharma, bestselling author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
“In James Victore’s new book, he unequivocally proves why he is the master he is. In every chapter, he challenges and inspires the reader to reach for more, to try harder, and to create our best selves. It is a magnificent and momentous experience. (All true.)” —Debbie Millman, host of Design Matters
“James Victore got famous creating tough posters that shook me to the core. He now does the same using the written word. To you.” —Stefan Sagmeister, designer
“We’ve had the good fortune to work with James Victore from day one—his iconic cover designs set the tone for our book company. When you have someone creative and fearless in your corner, you become more like that. And these qualities are necessary in any industry. That’s what this book will give you: creative courage. Read Feck Perfuction then go out and fight the good fight. The Art of War for creatives.” —Miranda West, founder and publisher of The Do Book Company
“Over the past decade, James has served as a constant reminder for me to have the courage and the audacity to be my weird self. Feck Perfuction is a beautiful case study into why so many of us have found our life’s work when we are our most authentic and when we get comfortable with being our most uncomfortable. Ignore this book at your peril.” —Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify
“There are five books that are so important in what they have to say that I gift them to others. Now, there are six.” —David Hieatt, cofounder of The Do Lectures and Hiut Denim Co.
“This book is a must. I know James Victore as an artist and teacher who moves people—as someone who encourages people’s best creative work. This book uses art and design as the teaspoon of sugar to awaken the greatness within us all.” —Chase Jarvis, photographer and founder and CEO of Creative Live
“Victore provides us a baseline for clarity—permission to explore, play, and stumble. Stumbling is critical if you want to become your own personal hero as an artist, entrepreneur, or individual. A fascinating look at the potential in us all. Thanks James.” —Charles Adler, cofounder of Kickstarter
“Victore’s insights are piercing and invaluable. He reinforces our willingness to be misunderstood and determination to never fall for the mediocrity of practicality. If you care about your work, and care to unleash yourself, read this book.” —Scott Belsky, founder of Behance and author of Making Ideas Happen