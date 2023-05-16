Introduction

Like any craft, cooking has its little tricks. It’s these observations, short-cuts, and secrets, acquired during forty years in the kitchen, that I offer in What’s a Cook to Do? I’ve tried to pass along what I’ve learned from teaching (students make every mistake there is to make); what I’ve learned by accident (working in restaurants where you need to think quickly in desperate situations); and what I’ve learned through the slow perfection of techniques repeated many times (sometimes day after day for years at a time).

If I’ve learned from my students’ mistakes—the time the cherry tomatoes got left in the oven overnight and were the best I’d ever tasted—I’ve also learned as much from their far-ranging tastes and inquisitive minds. For instance, I am thinking of the student who taught me to use cilantro instead of parsley in the salsa or the one who was fascinated with cooking with organs and things that most of us don’t like.

What I try to convey to them—and what I’d like to convey to you—is that most cooking is simple: a chop is sautéed, a fish roasted, a simple sauce whisked together. That you don’t ever have to nervously follow recipes step by step if you learn how ingredients behave when exposed to heat, or what really happens when something braises or is poached or sautéed. You can acquire a sense of temperatures and times and know when things are done; that the fish is ready when a skewer slid through the back feels hot on your lip; that the broken mayonnaise can be fixed in a second with a tablespoon of the bottled stuff. You don’t need to make a laborious vinaigrette to sauce a salad or labor on complicated sauces. With a few hints you can make a sauce as good as any restaurant in minutes.

This compact but chockful little book is organized with a basics sections up front, which is filled with tips about how to work more efficiently, including seemingly obvious suggestions such as buying an apron that’s easy to tie and untie, and a slew of unexpected ones, such as why you can toss out your double boiler and your roasting rack. But the bulk of this book offers answers to all those questions that gave title to this book: from how to keep the butter from burning, how to bread cutlets, and how to store fresh herbs to when the heat should be high and when it should be low.

What’s a Cook to Do? also includes a small etiquette section, because I will never forget the look on face of the wife of my French publisher when I mopped up my sauce with bread. When I asked her if that was rude, she said it was done only at home, not in a restaurant. “Oh.” I said, “I so love this sauce and there’s no other way to get at it.” She advised me to tear the bread into minuscule pieces, one at a time, move it around the plate with the tip of my fork, and then eat it with the fork. While such nuances have largely gone the way of the first edition of Emily Post, other little tricks are more useful, such as how to signal the waiter when you’re ready to order (stack the menus and put them to one side of the table) or that you’ve gotten up to go to the restroom and haven’t left the table for good (leave your napkin on your chair, not on the table). There are also tips about how to set the table, what glass to use for what wine, and how to order wine in a restaurant.

My sincere hope is that this modest guide makes life easier in the kitchen and at the table. If you think of a tip to add or find something missing, send a note to What’s a Cook to Do?, care of the publisher and we’ll try to answer your concern either by letter, e-mail, or in the next edition.

What’s a Cook to Do?

Tools, Techniques, and Advice

Good cooking is really the result of a collection of little things done well; it gives us pleasure when we perform these tasks quickly and effortlessly. But kitchen chores can be frustrating if we don’t have the right tools, our knives are dull, or we don’t know the right shortcuts. In this chapter you’ll find tips, hints, and advice to get you started and to give you confidence in the kitchen.

1 How to clean everything

Despite the variety of sprays and cleaners on the market, virtually anything can be cleaned with four inexpensive products: ammonia, detergent, bleach, or lye. However, none of them should ever be used together.

Ammonia

Because ammonia is a gas, if you buy clear plain ammonia and mix it with hot water and use it for surfaces such as stainless steel and, of course, glass, it leaves no residue or smear.

Detergent

When mixed with hot water, detergent dissolves fats and grease. On its own, detergent is neutralized quickly by fat, such as that on a greasy pot. Rinse off the fat with hot water before washing with detergent.

Bleach

Bleach is the best disinfectant there is; a good splash in a sink or bucket of hot water helps eliminate bacteria from cutting boards, knives, and anything that may have come in contact with raw seafood or meats.

Lye

The cleaner par excellence, lye cuts through the most stubborn baked-on grease and grit better than nearly any store-bought product. You can buy generic lye at a hardware store, but heavy-duty oven cleaner, which is essentially lye, in a spray bottle will also do the trick. Be sure it’s heavy duty. Soak anything that’s blackened, such as stove inserts, overnight in a sink of hot water mixed with a cup of lye (add the lye to the water, not the other way around). Never touch lye: Use gloves. Don’t let lye spatter in your eyes: If it gets in your eyes, immediately flush your eyes with large amounts of cool water. Have a bottle of vinegar on hand in case you get it on your skin—you’ll know if you do because your skin will feel slippery and begin to sting. Rub the vinegar on immediately, and you’ll feel the slippery feeling go away. Don’t use lye to clean anything made of aluminum—lye will eat right through it.

HINT If you clean the grill rack or grill pan every time you use it, a steel wool pad will usually clean it up again. But for a super-clean grill or pan, over newspaper, spray with heavy-duty oven cleaner. Let sit an hour or two before scrubbing it with steel wool. Remember to wear household or garden gloves.

2 How to polish copper

Use the age-old professional French chef method—which is actually easier and cheaper than store-bought products—of making a watery paste of coarse (kosher) salt and distilled white vinegar and rubbing it on the copper. As you apply the paste, you’ll see the tarnish disappear. Just rinse off the pan and dry.

HINT Be sure to wear gloves unless you don’t mind being made acutely aware of any tiny cuts or scratches on your hands.

3 Choosing an apron

Choose an apron with long strings that you can tie in front, where you can see what you are doing. Don’t buy an apron with strings so short that you have to tie them in back. Whether it is fancy or not, the apron should be long and made of heavy cotton. Have it laundered every once in a while at the cleaners to keep it white or bright. Professionals often wear half aprons that come up only to their waists, but professionals have chefs’ jackets to protect their torsos. Unless you have one of those, buy an apron that covers you all the way.

4 Lost your oven mitt?

For those of you who are always in search of misplaced oven mitts, consider wearing a towel. Chefs always keep a kitchen towel tucked into one side of an apron string. Use your towel for handling hot pots and pans and for giving quick wipes to surfaces. Choose a heavy towel that will insulate against high heat. Don’t use terrycloth, which can catch fire. Never pick up hot items with a wet towel, which will conduct heat.

5 How to store food

Every food has different qualities and therefore should be stored to preserve those qualities. Don’t reflexively wrap everything in plastic wrap.

Vegetables

Uncooked vegetables are best stored in the refrigerator, wrapped in parchment or wax paper, not plastic. Plastic bags trap moisture and can cause mildew. Vegetables that are used for flavor, and when texture is not important (such as that whole bunch of celery you bought for one stalk), can be tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, then in foil, and frozen. They’ll lose their texture—they’ll be mushy when thawed—-but the flavor will all be there.

Seafood

Keep shellfish such as mussels, clams, cockles, and live crabs and lobsters in a bowl, covered with a wet towel, in the refrigerator.

Fish

Whole fish can be kept in a flat container with holes in the bottom, covered with a sheet of wax paper with ice on top. If you don’t have something flat with holes, put the fish in a large colander set over a large pan.

Meat

As meats rest in the refrigerator they release liquid. It’s in this liquid that bacteria is most likely to grow. Wrapping meat in plastic wrap causes the liquid to accumulate and can hasten the meat’s deterioration. A better choice is wrapping the meat in something like butcher paper—ask your butcher for some extra—that absorbs liquid. Alternatively, wrap meat in wax paper with the paper touching the surface of the meat.

6 How to sharpen knives

Dull knives turn otherwise satisfying tasks such as slicing, dicing, and chopping into arduous chores. We try the latest new-fangled knife sharpeners, but they don’t work, and when it comes down to it, the idea of a sharpening stone or steel is just too intimidating. Expensive or not, any knife needs to have an edge put on it, preferably, at least at first, by an experienced professional who has the high-powered grinding equipment needed to sharpen rock-hard stainless steel. In the days of carbon steel knives, we could have done this ourselves, but modern steel is just too hard.

If you decide to sharpen your knives yourself, buy a high-quality stone (Japanese-made ones are superior) where tools are sold, not at places that sell gourmet kitchen items. The best stones have two sides, ideally one fine and one very fine, and they need to be soaked in cold water for 15 minutes before you use them.

Using a stone to sharpen a knife

1. Place a folded wet towel on a firm work surface and place the soaked stone on top. The towel holds the stone in place.

2. With the knife at about a 20 degree angle from the stone, start with the tip of the knife against the stone at the end farthest from you.

3. Pull the knife toward you, maintaining the angle, so that the blade of the knife slides along the entire length of the stone and you wind up at the end of the stone nearest you with the base of the knife blade—the end nearest the handle—against the stone.

4. Continue in this way until you feel a “burr”—a rough edge of broken steel along the side of the blade opposite the side you sharpened.

5. Repeat the sharpening process on the other side of the blade, again until you feel a burr on the opposite side.

6. Repeat the process, this time using the finer side of the stone and with the knife at a slightly sharper angle, about 25 degrees. Use very gentle pressure so as not to break off the thin edge you will have formed.

7. Hone the knife by sliding it gently against a sharpening steel. Here we show holding the steel vertically, pinned against the work surface but you can also hold it upward in classic fashion and stroke the knife accordingly.

7 What knives can’t I live without?

More-expensive knives, especially some of the popular heavy German knives, are made with such hard steel that they are very difficult to sharpen (see entry 6). Less-expensive knives are usually made from softer steel and can be sharpened quickly. Their blades are also thinner so that when you’re slicing a large carrot, for example, the blade doesn’t force the slice away and break it. It is possible to find carbon-steel knives from France or Japan, and they are easier to sharpen than stainless steel, but they need to be sharpened more often and honed with a steel every few minutes. They also rust if left in a wet sink and can stain some foods such as hard-boiled eggs or onions. In spite of the drawbacks, many chefs still prefer carbon-steel knives because they’re easier to keep sharp.

• One chef’s knife: Buy the largest chef’s knife you can find. A 14-inch knife will chop herbs twice as fast as an 8-inch one.

• One paring knife: Buy a knife about 4 inches long and use it for trimming vegetables, boning poultry, or preparing fruit.

• One flexible knife (optional): A long, thin flexible knife is handy for filleting fish, and an even longer, thin flexible knife is useful for slicing smoked salmon and prosciutto.

• One boning knife (optional): Its narrow medium-long blade is handy for reaching between bones and flesh and into other hard-to-reach places.

• Bread knife (recommended): A 10-inch knife with a serrated blade is almost essential.

HINT Place a cork on the sharp ends of your knives to prevent them from doing damage, especially if you’re traveling.

8 Why you need more than one cutting board

If you’re chopping a bunch of parsley or mincing a large amount of anything, you want to chop as much at once as you can. If your cutting board is small, the food will fall off the sides of the board and there won’t be enough room to chop. So, your main cutting board should be as large as possible. You should have a medium- to large-size board with a moat around it on at least one side for carving. At the table or in the kitchen, the moat keeps the juices from flowing out onto the tablecloth or work surface. Have a couple of very small boards for tiny chores like cutting lemons or a garlic clove. Wash boards with hot water and bleach after using them to cut up raw meats, seafood, or chicken.

What kind of board should I buy?

Wooden boards are best and won’t dull your knives as fast as plastic. The paper-thin plastic “boards” popular now are easy to transport and store, but they tend to move around when you use them.

HINT To keep the cutting board from sliding around on the surface, put a damp kitchen towel or one or two wet paper towels underneath.

9 How to use a slicer

Usually called a mandolin, despite looking nothing like the instrument, large and expensive metal vegetable slicers used to be the only ones available. Professional chefs can’t live without them, but most home cooks can get by with an inexpensive plastic version for about a fifth the price.

Metal slicers

These are still the best if you do a lot of slicing, and they are great for potatoes. The best brands allow you to take the blades out so you can sharpen them, and they have julienne attachments. These attachments are almost essential if you make french fries with any regularity. But they can be scary because they have lots of sharp little blades that can easily cut you if you’re careless.

Plastic slicers

The Benriner brand allows you to adjust the thickness of the slices with a small nut on the back. Other brands use insertable blades that restrict you to only a few thicknesses, none of which seems to be the one you need. Most people lose the safety guard within a few days, so when you’re slicing and you’re working closer to the blade, hold the food with a towel.

Benriner plastic slicer

Rotating the nut to adjust the thickness

10 Using a food processor

A food processor is a pretty straightforward gadget; it has only one speed and a limited number of attachments. Some newer models have miniature attachments that fit on the motor and make it possible for you to grind or chop smaller amounts of foods, such as parsley, that would otherwise cling to the walls of the processor out of reach of the blade. Some processors also have graters for cheese and vegetables, but don’t expect them to do a very neat job. When using a food processor to chop or for delicate operations such as making pie dough, use the pulse mechanism so you don’t chop vegetables into purees or overwork doughs.

HINT When you puree liquids, a blender (immersion or stationery) is usually better than a food processor because the processor often leaks where the blade attaches to the base when filled with liquid.

11 How to blend hot liquids

An immersion blender, the end held well below the surface, is best for blending hot liquids. If the liquid is too shallow, tilt the pan so the liquid is deep on one end and blend that. Hot liquids blended in a regular blender (see entry 12) have a tendency to shoot out the top.

12 How to use a blender

The blender is often the best device to use for pureeing liquids. The only drawbacks are in having to transfer the liquid from the pot to the blender and the risk of the hot soup or sauce shooting out of the top.

1. When pureeing hot liquids in a regular blender, never fill the blender more than half full.

2. Hold the lid down tightly with your hand wrapped in a towel.

3. Start by pulsing very quickly on the lowest speed. As the air above the hot liquid is heated, the liquid will try to shoot out the top. After several pulses, you should be able to let the blender run.

Immersion blender

An immersion blender, essentially a rod with a blender blade at one end, is designed to be immersed right in the pot. It allows you to puree directly in the pot you use to make a soup or puree, eliminating the need of transferring foods to a regular blender and the dangerous process of pureeing hot foods in a closed blender.

13 How to strain liquids and puree solids and semisolids

What’s the best way to strain liquids? Ideally, strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Don’t use a spoon to work the liquid through, but rather move a small ladle rapidly up and down in quick little movements.

What kind of strainer do I need?

In an ideal kitchen there would be three kinds of strainers.

• China cap: This is a large metal cone with holes in it and with a handle. Its sturdy construction makes it handy for straining mixtures containing sharp pieces of shell or bone that might damage a regular strainer. It’s also handy for straining large amounts of broth.

• Mesh strainers: Coarse-mesh strainers should be as large and wide as possible to make straining more efficient. The best fine-mesh strainers for sauces and delicate soups are the classic cone-shape chinois (pictured in the last row on page 166), but round fine-mesh strainers also suit.

Mesh strainer

• Drum sieves: These come in two varieties, small wooden ones with a fine-mesh screen and larger metal ones with removable screens for different finenesses. The wooden ones are finished when the screen wears out, but they are a fourth the price of the metal ones. Drum sieves are the absolute best instruments for making fine silky purees. Semisolid mixtures, like mashed potatoes, can be pureed and strained at the same time through a drum sieve. You can also use a ricer, a gadget that pushes cooked vegetables and fruits through a perforated bowl, or work the mixture through a strainer by pushing it back and forth with a ladle turned downward.

Drum sieve

14 What grater to use

Sometimes the old-fashioned inexpensive gadget is the best. A box grater is great for grating most things, but keep in mind that not all box graters are made alike. When selecting one, look for one with very fine teeth that protrude from the sides, not the tiny little punch-outs that turn foods to mush. A rasp grater, essentially a long rulerlike grater with very sharp fine teeth, is perfect for grating hard cheeses and garlic and for zesting citrus fruits.

15 Why do I need a food mill?

A food mill is one of those bizarre-looking kitchen gadgets that you may not have seen since you were rummaging around in your grandmother’s kitchen cabinets. Essentially a strainer with a propellerlike set of blades for forcing foods through a metal disk with holes, it is the perfect tool for straining vegetables and making purees at the same time. If you make tomato sauce with any regularity, it’s a must.

16 What are “aromatic vegetables”?

The words aromatic vegetables describe onions, carrots, celery, and sometimes turnips, celeriac, or fennel that are cooked in broths, stews, or braised dishes to maximize flavor.

17 How to peel onions

Unless you need perfect rounds of onion, such as for onion rings or to garnish a burger, cut the onion in half vertically before peeling—peeling each half is easier than peeling the onion whole.

To peel pearl onions Plunge them in a pot of boiling water and boil for one minute. Drain them in a colander and immediately rinse them with cold water. Pull away the peel with your thumb, finger, and a small knife.

18 How to chop onions and shallots

To develop your kitchen skills, practice slicing and mincing onions and shallots the way the pros do. By slicing these whole round vegetables in two directions while leaving the slices attached to the base, you can then slice across the vegetable and it will end up finely minced.

1. Notice that the layers of the vegetable attach at one end. Keep this end, called the root end, intact.

2. With the knife on its side, slice the vegetable as thinly as you can as close to the root end as possible—without cutting through it.

3. Next, with the knife in the normal upright position, slice again so the onion is sliced in two directions.

4. Slice the vegetable and it will fall apart into tiny bits. Push the root ends aside and add them to simmering broth or chop them separately.

19 Which onions to use for what

The best all-purpose onions are the “yellow” Spanish onions sold at most supermarkets. When serving the onions raw, you may prefer the fresher white onions or red onions, sometimes called Bermuda onions. Very sweet onions, such as Maui onions or Vidalias, are best served raw; when used in recipes, they can make sauces or soups overly sweet. Make a French onion soup, for example, with red or yellow onions.

20 How to get the most flavor out of onions

The secret to getting the flavor out of onions to use in soups or stews is to slice them very finely and then cook them gently in butter until they “melt.” Keep in mind that when you slice the onions, what looks like a lot of onions will shrink to about a tenth of their size.

1. Slice onions very thinly and put them in a pan with butter. Cook over medium heat, stirring every minute or so for about 25 minutes.

2. The onions will now have released a lot of liquid. Cook until the liquid evaporates and caramelizes on the bottom and sides of the pan.

3. Deglaze the pan (see entry 36) with a little broth, water, wine, or port, and then caramelize it again. You can repeat this caramelization as many times as you like to magnify the flavor of the onions.

21 How to peel a carrot

You can peel a carrot very quickly by cutting off the root end and holding the carrot diagonally over a cutting board. Cut off the peel in long lengthwise strips, moving a swivel-type peeler (see entry 27) rapidly back and forth.

22 How to slice a carrot

Sometimes you need carrots in perfect rounds so they look their best, but if they’re being strained out, such as when making a stew, it’s more efficient to cut them into little triangles.

HINT By turning the knife slightly inward, you’ll prevent the slices from rolling all over the work surface.

To form rounds

Hold the carrot firmly on the cutting board. If you’re slicing with your right hand, hold the carrot with your left hand and curl your fingers under. Use the knuckles of your left hand, which should touch the knife, to guide the thickness of the slices.

To form triangles

Many old-fashioned recipes call for chopping carrots into little wedges, because wedges are easy. Cut a peeled carrot in half lengthwise and then each half lengthwise into thirds (maintain a 45-degree angle on each side). A crosswise slice gives you triangles.

23 How to dice carrots

1. Cut peeled carrots into 2- to 3-inch sections and use a vegetable slicer to square off the sides.

2. Use a knife to cut the sections lengthwise at the thickness you want the cubes.

3. Cut the slices lengthwise to the width you want the cubes.

4. Then cut across the sticks to get cubes.