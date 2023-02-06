Walk the Blue Line

PROTECT

These men and women are our eyes. Our ears. Our protectors.Those who wear a badge, doing their best to help people.

SERVE

These cops serve their communities. They serve their country. They’re in the business of saving lives—even at the risk of their own.

DEFEND

These patrol officers and K9 handlers, sheriffs and detectives, reveal what it’s really like to wear the uniform, to carry the weight of the responsibility they’ve been given.

This is a calling. This is the job.