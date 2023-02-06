Orders over $45 ship FREE

Walk the Blue Line
Walk the Blue Line

by James Patterson

by Matt Eversmann

With Chris Mooney

On Sale

Feb 6, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown and Company Logo

ISBN-13

9780316406703

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Law Enforcement

Description

They risk their lives every day to protect and serve our homes, families and communities. Here are their most dramatic true stories, in their own unforgettable words.

PROTECT

These men and women are our eyes. Our ears. Our protectors.Those who wear a badge, doing their best to help people.

SERVE

These cops serve their communities. They serve their country. They’re in the business of saving lives—even at the risk of their own.

DEFEND

These patrol officers and K9 handlers, sheriffs and detectives, reveal what it’s really like to wear the uniform, to carry the weight of the responsibility they’ve been given.

This is a calling. This is the job.

What's Inside

