When Jacob and Megan Brandeis plan to expose a secretive and evil corporation, the fallout threatens to destroy them.
Jacob and Megan Brandeis have gotten jobs with the mega-successful, ultra-secretive Store. Seems perfect. Seems safe. But their lives are about to become anything but perfect, anything but safe. Especially since Jacob and Megan have a dark secret of their own. They’re writing a book that will expose the Store-a forbidden book, a dangerous book.
And if the Store finds out, there’s only one thing Jacob, Megan and their kids can do: run for their bloody lives. Which is probably impossible, because the Store is always watching . . .
Praise
"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades."
—Lee Child
—Lee Child
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."
—Jeffery Deaver
—Jeffery Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."—Ian Rankin
"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."
—Chicago Sun-Times
—Chicago Sun-Times
"Patterson's books might as well come with movie tickets as a bonus feature."
—New York Times
—New York Times