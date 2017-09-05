The Store
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Store

by James Patterson

by Richard DiLallo

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538745496

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: June 12th 2018

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 448

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All
When Jacob and Megan Brandeis plan to expose a secretive and evil corporation, the fallout threatens to destroy them.

Jacob and Megan Brandeis have gotten jobs with the mega-successful, ultra-secretive Store. Seems perfect. Seems safe. But their lives are about to become anything but perfect, anything but safe. Especially since Jacob and Megan have a dark secret of their own. They’re writing a book that will expose the Store-a forbidden book, a dangerous book.

And if the Store finds out, there’s only one thing Jacob, Megan and their kids can do: run for their bloody lives. Which is probably impossible, because the Store is always watching . . .

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades."
Lee Child
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."
Jeffery Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."Ian Rankin
"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."
Chicago Sun-Times
"Patterson's books might as well come with movie tickets as a bonus feature."
New York Times
Read More Read Less