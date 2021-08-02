The Runaway's Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Runaway's Diary

A graphic novel

by James Patterson

by Emily Raymond

Illustrated by Valeria Wicker

Jimmy Patterson Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316500685

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Mystery & Detective

PAGE COUNT: 256

ebook
Two sisters leave home for the city. The big sister has to save herself. The little sister has to save them both.
 
All her life, Eleanor's lived in the shadow of her fun-loving older sister, Sam. When Sam runs away to Seattle, Eleanor goes looking. 
 
Being a runaway is . . . 
 
Lonely. 
Frightening.
 
In Eleanor's diary, the words flow, the tales grow, and she imagines a different story. 
 
Being a good sister is to be . . . 
 
Connected.
Forever.
 
It's up to Eleanor, the storyteller, to write the ending.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews