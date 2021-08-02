The Runaway's Diary

Two sisters leave home for the city. The big sister has to save herself. The little sister has to save them both.



All her life, Eleanor's lived in the shadow of her fun-loving older sister, Sam. When Sam runs away to Seattle, Eleanor goes looking.



Being a runaway is . . .



Lonely.

Frightening.



In Eleanor's diary, the words flow, the tales grow, and she imagines a different story.



Being a good sister is to be . . .



Connected.

Forever.



It's up to Eleanor, the storyteller, to write the ending.