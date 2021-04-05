The Paris Detective
The Paris Detective

by

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538718865

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: December 28th 2021

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 352

The evidence is clear—Luc Moncrief, the most famous detective in Paris, is now the sharpest crime-solving mind in the NYPD. Three thrilling cases from the creator of Alex Cross and Detective Michael Bennett.

French Kiss: Very handsome and charming French detective Luc Moncrief joined the NYPD for a fresh start–but someone wants to make his first big case his last. Welcome to New York.

French Twist: Gorgeous women are dropping dead at upscale department stores in New York City. Detective Luc Moncrief and Detective Katherine Burke are close to solving the mystery, but looks can be deceiving….
 
The Christmas Mystery: In the heart of the holiday season, priceless paintings have vanished from a Park Avenue murder scene. Now, dashing French detective Luc Moncrief must become a quick study in the art of the steal–before a coldblooded killer paints the town red. Merry Christmas, Detective.

