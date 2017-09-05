Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever
Everybody’s favorite kid comic, Jamie Grimm, is out to conquer the world–with laughter, of course!Read More
Comedian Jamie Grimm can’t help feeling like he’s reached the top–he has his own smash hit TV show and he’s won a national funny-kid competition. But now he’s taking his fame and fortune to international levels by competing in the upcoming world kid comic contest! Will Jamie prove that he’s the funniest kid on earth–or does he stand (or sit!) to lose his crown?
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever:
A #1 National Bestseller!
Praise for the I Funny series:
"....Poignant.... Readers learn about [Jamie's] devastating loss and recovery from a tragic event....The affecting ending, which reveals a more vulnerable Jamie behind the guise of his humor, celebrates Jamie's resilient spirit."—Kirkus Reviews
"The broad humor that runs throughout this heavily illustrated story... masks personal pain, demonstrating resiliency in the face of tragedy."—Publishers Weekly
"Play[s] readers' heartstrings like a banjo... In all, a brimming bucket of bada-bing!"
—Booklist
—Booklist
"The wisecrack-laced narrative is enhanced by lots of pen-and-ink cartoons with added dialogue."—Booklist
"Patterson and Grabenstein pay homage to the timeless comedy of Abbott and Costello, Groucho Marx, and other greats, while introducing new jokes that speak directly to the middle school experience. "—School Library Journal