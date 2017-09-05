The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever

After winning a national funny-kid competition and starring in his own TV show, kid comic Jamie Grimm is out to conquer the world — with laughter, of course!

Comedian Jamie Grimm can’t help feeling like he’s reached the top. But now he’s taking his fame and fortune to international levels by competing in the upcoming world kid comic contest! Will Jamie prove that he’s the funniest kid on earth — or does he stand (or sit!) to lose his crown?





Hilarious, moving, and thoughtful, this richly illustrated #1 bestseller is perfect for kids who love to laugh.