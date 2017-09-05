Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever:
Praise for the I Funny series:
"....Poignant.... Readers learn about [Jamie's] devastating loss and
recovery from a tragic event....The affecting ending, which reveals a
more vulnerable Jamie behind the guise of his humor, celebrates Jamie's
resilient spirit."—Kirkus Reviews
"The broad humor that runs throughout this heavily illustrated story...
masks personal pain, demonstrating resiliency in the face of tragedy."—Publishers Weekly
"Play[s] readers' heartstrings like a banjo... In all, a brimming bucket of bada-bing!"
—Booklist
"The wisecrack-laced narrative is enhanced by lots of pen-and-ink cartoons with added dialogue."—Booklist
"Patterson and Grabenstein pay homage to the timeless comedy of Abbott and Costello, Groucho Marx, and other greats, while introducing new jokes that speak directly to the middle school experience. "—School Library Journal