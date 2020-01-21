Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Midwife Murders

by

A missing patient is a hospital ward’s worst nightmare — until even more disappear.

To Senior Midwife Lucy Ryuan, pregnancy is not an unusual condition, it’s her life’s work. But when two kidnappings and a vicious stabbing happen on her watch in a university hospital in Manhattan, her focus abruptly changes. Something has to be done, and Lucy is fearless enough to try.

Rumors begin to swirl, blaming everyone from the Russian Mafia to an underground adoption network. The feisty single mom teams up with a skeptical NYPD detective to solve the case, but the truth is far more twisted than Lucy could ever have imagined.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: August 11th 2020

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9781538719008

Trade Paperback
Edition: Large Print

