The House Next Door

by

Danger lurks in plain sight with a beguiling neighbor, a suspect’s wife, and a mysterious message from space in three electrifying thrillers from the World’s Bestselling Writer, James Patterson.
The House Next Door (with Susan DiLallo): Married mother of three Laura Sherman was thrilled when her new neighbor invited her on some errands. But a few quick tasks became a long lunch-and now things could go too far with a man who isn’t what he seems….

The Killer’s Wife (with Max DiLallo): Four girls have gone missing. Detective McGrath knows the only way to find them is to get close to the suspect’s wife…maybe too close

We. Are. Not. Alone (with Tim Arnold): The first message from space. It will change the world. It’s first contact. Undeniable proof of alien life. Disgraced Air Force scientist Robert Barnett found it. Now he’s the target of a desperate nationwide manhunt-and Earth’s future hangs in the balance.

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781538713891

"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."—Chicago Sun-Times
"The page-turningest author in the game right now."—San Francisco Chronicle
"Patterson is a master."—Toronto Globe and Mail
