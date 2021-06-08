The 20th Victim
The 20th Victim

by James Patterson

by Maxine Paetro

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538700747

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: February 22nd 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 462

Sergeant Lindsay Boxer tackles an ambitious case that spans San Francisco, L.A., and Chicago in this pulse-pounding thriller of “smart characters” and “shocking twists” (Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author).

Three victims, three bullets, three cities. The shooters’ aim is as fearsomely precise as their target selection. When Lindsay realizes that the fallen men and women excel in a lucrative, criminal activity, she leads the charge in the manhunt for the killers. As the casualty list expands, fear and fascination with this suspicious shooting gallery galvanizes the country.

The victims were no angels, but are the shooters villains . . . or heroes?

