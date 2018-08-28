The 13-Minute Murder

DEAD MAN RUNNING: Psychiatrist Randall Beck specializes in PTSD cases–and his time is limited. Especially when he uncovers a plot to kill a presidential candidate.



113 MINUTES: Molly Rourke’s son has been murdered–and she knows who’s responsible. Now she’s taking the law into her own hands. Never underestimate a mother’s love.











An anonymous client offers Ryan a rich payout to assassinate a target in Harvard Yard. It’s exactly the last big job he needs to complete his plan. The precision strike starts perfectly, then somehow explodes into a horrifying spectacle. Ryan has to run and Maria goes missing. Now the world’s fastest hit man sets out for one last score: Revenge. And every minute counts.





He can kill anybody in just minutes–from the first approach to the clean escape. His skills have served him well, and he has a grand plan: to get out alive and spend his earnings with his beloved wife, Maria.