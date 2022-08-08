Orders over $45 ship FREE

Private London: Booktrack Edition
Private London: Booktrack Edition

by James Patterson

by Mark Pearson

Read by Rupert Degas

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Audiobook Download Unabridged

On Sale

Apr 11, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668626863

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description


Private London: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

Private goes on the hunt for London's most feared killer since Jack the Ripper.

For Hannah Shapiro, a young American student, the nightmare began eight years ago in Los Angeles, when the owner of Private–the world's most exclusive detective agency–saved her from a horrific death. Now, after eight years, the terror follows her to London. The only man who can help is former Royal Military Police Sergeant Dan Carter, head of Private London.

In London, young women are being abducted and their bodies found mutilated in a grotesque, mysterious way. Carter's ex-wife, DI Kirsty Webb, leads the investigation into these brutal murders, which may somehow be linked to Hannah Shapiro.

Working together, the two investigators are caught in a desperate race against the odds. Private may be the most advanced detection agency in the world…but can they catch a predator who rivals London's most elusive killer ever?

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.

 

