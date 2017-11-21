Murder in Paradise (Library Edition)



The Doctor’s Plot with Connor Hyde: Abi Brenner is the new medical examiner in the Napa Valley, a dream job in a dream location. But her fairy tale will take a terrifying turn when she uncovers a series of murders — with one sinister thing in common.



The Shut-In with Duane Swierczynski: A woman who has solar urticaria, an uncommon allergy to the sun, watches the outside world through a flying drone as she is confined to her studio apartment. But when her high-tech toy records a vicious murder, she’s determined to track down the killer — a killer who knows she’s being watched.

with Doug Allyn:Defense lawyer Brian Lord survived the car bomb that killed his fiancée. Out of work and out of his mind, he takes on a lifeguard job at the beach. But there’s one wave he’ll never see coming . . .