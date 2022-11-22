Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Hope to Die
Hope to Die

by James Patterson

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Nov 24, 2014

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781455558506

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

Description

Detective Alex Cross is being stalked by a psychotic genius, forced to play the deadliest game of his career.

Cross’s family-his loving wife Bree, the wise and lively Nana Mama, and his precious children-have been ripped away. Terrified and desperate, Cross must give this mad man what he wants if he has any chance of saving the most important people in his life. The stakes have never been higher: What will Cross sacrifice to save the ones he loves?

Widely praised by the greatest crime and thriller writers of our time, Cross My Heart set a jaw-dropping story in motion. Hope to Die propels Alex Cross’s greatest challenge to its astonishing finish, proving why Jeffery Deaver says “nobody does it better” than James Patterson.

Praise

"Behind all the noise and the numbers, we shouldn't forget that no one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent--which is what James Patterson has, in spades. The Alex Cross series proves it."--Lee Child
"Twenty years ago, I wrote, 'Along Came a Spider is the best thriller I've come across in many a year. It deserves to be this season's #1 bestseller and should instantly make James Patterson a household name.' A household name, indeed."--Nelson DeMille
"It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer: his uncanny skill in creating living, breathing characters we truly feel for and seamless, lightning-fast plots. I do this for a living, and he still manages to keep me guessing from the first to last page. Simply put: Nobody does it better."--Jeffery Deaver
"James Patterson is The Boss. End of."--Ian Rankin
"Alex Cross is one of the best-written heroes in American fiction, and each Cross novel further defines what it means to be a professional, a husband, a father, and above all, a man."--Lisa Scottoline
"Twenty years after the first Alex Cross story, he has become one of the greatest fictional detectives of all time, a character for the ages."--Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child
An Alex Cross Thriller