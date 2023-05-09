Orders over $45 ship FREE

by James Patterson

by David Ellis

Description

#1 New York Times bestselling detective Billy Harney of The Black Book is chasing down a billionaire crime boss and a prison escape artist while a young girl's life hangs in the balance.

As Chicago PD’s special-ops leader, Detective Billy Harney knows well that money is not the only valuable currency. The filthy rich man he’s investigating is down to his last twenty million. He’s also being held in jail.
 
For now.
 
Billy’s unit is called in when an escape plan results in officers down and inmates vanished.
 
In an empty lot, Billy spots two Kevlar vests. Two helmets. Two assault rifles. And a handwritten note:
 
Hi, Billy
Are you having fun yet?

A Billy Harney Thriller