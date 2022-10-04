Cross Down

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Only John Sampson can save his partner, Alex Cross . . . and America.



The brilliant crime-solving duo of Washington DC’s Metro PD and the FBI has a proven operating procedure:



Detective Alex Cross makes his own rules. Detective John Sampson enforces them.



Then a series of military-style attacks erupts. No sooner do Cross and Sampson join the investigation than Alex is brutally sidelined. The threat to Sampson’s best friend, his partner, his brother, sends him reeling. The patterns are too random, Alex has told him. Don’t trust anyone.



Among Sampson’s Army network, some soldiers are called to secret duty assignments. Others are disappearing. As a shadow force advances on the nation’s capital, Sampson alone must protect the Cross family, his own young daughter, and every American including the president. The detective has a new enemy. Time.