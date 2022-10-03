Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Cross Down
Cross Down

A John Sampson and Alex Cross Thriller

by James Patterson

by Brendan DuBois

On Sale

Jun 5, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668628287

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

Only John Sampson can save his partner, Alex Cross . . . and America.

The brilliant crime-solving duo of Washington DC’s Metro PD and the FBI has a proven operating procedure:
 
Detective Alex Cross makes his own rules. Detective John Sampson enforces them.
 
Then a series of military-style attacks erupts. No sooner do Cross and Sampson join the investigation than Alex is brutally sidelined. The threat to Sampson’s best friend, his partner, his brother, sends him reeling. The patterns are too random, Alex has told him. Don’t trust anyone
 
Among Sampson’s Army network, some soldiers are called to secret duty assignments. Others are disappearing. As a shadow force advances on the nation’s capital, Sampson alone must protect the Cross family, his own young daughter, and every American including the president. The detective has a new enemy. Time.

What's Inside

