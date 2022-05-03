An undercover CIA officer has seven days to save her country—and her family—from the world’s most dangerous double-agent.



The CIA's highly classified Special Activities Division is in the business of tracking people down and keeping secrets hidden. Then a botched field operation reveals some dark dealings between an officer’s superiors and an informant, dealings she's not supposed to know about. And a plot that could kill thousands of Americans. Including her husband and daughter.



Knowing that her leadership is corrupt to the core, she is forced to give up her identity and to work from the shadows. But it's not easy staying hidden when your enemies are elite intelligence operatives.



Will she get the truth out into the light before losing her identity, her history, her family? The countdown has already begun.