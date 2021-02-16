City of the Dead
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

City of the Dead

by

by

Jimmy Patterson Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316500159

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: November 29th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / Survival Stories

PAGE COUNT: 368

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
"Fights and flights are non-stop" (USA Today) in the City of the Dead as Hawk takes off with a new, unexpected ally . . . her mother, Maximum Ride!

For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings. 

In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see. 

Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.

But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Maximum Ride: Hawk