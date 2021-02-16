"Fights and flights are non-stop" (USA Today) in the City of the Dead as Hawk takes off with a new, unexpected ally . . . her mother, Maximum Ride!



For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings.



In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see.



Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.



But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make one powerful arsenal.