Hawk: City of the Dead
Hawk: City of the Dead

by James Patterson

by Mindy McGinnis

On Sale

Jan 3, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316558686

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / Survival Stories

Description

Hawk, the daughter of Maximum Ride, teams with her mother up to help save their beloved but dangerous city in this action-packed thriller.

For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings. 

In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see. 

Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.

But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make for one powerful arsenal. 

Maximum Ride: Hawk