Hawk: City of the Dead

Hawk, the daughter of Maximum Ride, teams with her mother up to help save their beloved but dangerous city in this action-packed thriller.

For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings.In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That's why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see.Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother's experience and a daughter's instinct can make for one powerful arsenal.