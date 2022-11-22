Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Angel
A Maximum Ride Novel
Description
Max Ride and her best friends are up against a deadly force, but Fang is gone just when they need him most. Will they be ready for the ultimate showdown?
Max Ride and her best friends have always had one another’s backs-no matter what. Living on the edge as fugitives, they never had a choice. But now they’re up against a deadly force that’s racing across the globe, and just when they need him the most, Fang is gone. He’s creating his own gang that will replace everyone-including Max.
Max is heartbroken over losing Fang, her soul mate. Her closest friend. But with Dylan ready and willing to fight by her side, and she can no longer deny that his incredible intensity draws her in. Max, Dylan, and the rest of their friends must soon join forces with Fang and his new gang for an explosive showdown in Paris that’s unlike anything you’ve ever imagined . . . or read.
Praise
Raves for the blockbuster MAXIMUM RIDE series:
#1 New York Times Bestseller
Publishers Weekly Bestseller
An ALA Quick Pick for Young Adults
An ALA/VOYA "Teens' Top Ten" Pick
A VOYA Review Editor's Choice
A New York Public Library "Books for the Teen Age" Selection
A Book Sense Summer 2007 Children's Pick
A KLIATT Editors' Choice
A Children's Choice Book Awards Author of the Year for MAX
Praise for Angel:
A YALSA Teens' Top Ten Pick
"A strong installment in the series...full of...many fantastic flying descriptions that will make readers wish they had wings."—Chicago Sun-Times
"The latest young adults' thriller from James Patterson continues the gripping Maximum Ride series." (5 stars)—Star Magazine
Praise for Fang:
"Patterson has created another thrilling adventure that is sure to capture readers' imaginations.... [His] quick-paced tale of adventure, betrayal, and redemption is full of vibrant and memorable characters. It truly has bit."—School Library Jouranl
"This will excite legions of fans waiting for this installment in the flock's story."—Booklist
"[B]reathtaking... Maximum Ride fans will not be disappointed in 'Fang.' The high-flying plot and new twists leave the reader begging for more of Max and the flock."—Burlington-Times News