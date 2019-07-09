Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Not to Scale
How the Small Becomes Large, the Large Becomes Unthinkable, and the Unthinkable Becomes Possible
From research to practical application, Not To Scale explores an influential theory in an accessible way.
For almost a decade, Jamer Hunt has been exploring and researching what scale means to our everyday lives. As the founding director of Transdisciplinary Design at Parsons School of Design, he brings a unique perspective to this topic that is the basis for all major business models, and for the world itself.
The Cambridge Dictionary defines scale as “a range of numbers used in a system to measure or compare things.” Jamer expands on that and argues that scale is present in all of our everyday-decisions, like how often to choose paper over plastic at the grocery store.
Jamer constantly searches for connections across fields that others don’t see and studies the patterns that emerge, leading to more opportunity. The first half of NOT TO SCALE will explore scale and the opportunity it brings, and demonstrate how we push scale to its limits, making material items bigger, faster, stronger. The second half of the book offers lessons and advice for navigating the effects of scale. This will be the first book that demonstrates how scale is remaking our experiences while also providing new strategies for succeeding in its wake.
"This incredibly insightful book was a revelation that got my brain cells dancing. What a delight! Jamer Hunt's captivating stories of the power of scale provides exploding breakthrough clarity that we could all benefit from."—Bruce Nussbaum, Mentor-in-residence, NEW INC., former columnist, Businessweek and Fast Company
"Jamer Hunt suggests possible tactics for us all to embrace and master ambiguity and complexity. Rigged with dangerous revelations about the limits of human understanding but also rich with faith in human ingenuity and adaptability, Hunt's book is wise, entertaining, and hopeful, a gift for all of us engaged in constructing a better present and future."—Paola Antonelli, Senior Curator of Architecture & Design and Director of Research & Development at the Museum of Modern Art