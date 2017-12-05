Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Animal's Companion

People & Their Pets, a 26,000-Year Love Story

A New York Times bestselling author’s compelling portrait of the universal human need for animal companions — from dogs and cats to horses, birds, house-rabbits, and even exotica such as lizards and snakes.
In The Animal’s Companion, the acclaimed author of Red: A History of the Redhead, Jacky Colliss Harvey turns her keen eye for cultural investigation and her remarkable story-telling skills to a pet project: the history of animals as our companions in every-day life. It’s a history that dates back as far as 26,000 years ago to a cave in France where anthropologists have since discovered evidence of a boy and his dog taking a walk together.
From this point forward Colliss Harvey takes us on a sweeping journey through centuries and across continents to examine how our relationships with our pets have developed, but also stayed very much the same. Along the way she shares delightful stories of the most famous, endearing, and sometimes eccentric pet owners throughout history.
Genre: Nonfiction / Pets / Essays & Narratives

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549168116

Edition: Unabridged

Available Now!

Meet The Author: Jacky Colliss Harvey

Jacky Colliss Harvey is a writer and editor. She studied English at Cambridge University and art history at the Courtauld Institute. She has worked in museum publishing for the past 20 years and is a commentator and reviewer who speaks in both the U.K. and abroad on the arts and their relation to popular culture. Her red hair has also found her an alternative career as a life model and a film extra playing everything from a society lady in Atonement to a Parisian whore in Bel-Ami. She is the author of My Life As A Redhead: A Journal and the forthcoming book The Animal’s Companion. She splits her time between New York and London.

