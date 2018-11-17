Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Happily Ever Esther
Two Men, a Wonder Pig, and Their Life-Changing Mission to Give Animals a Home
From the New York Times bestselling authors and loving owners of Esther the Wonder Pig, comes a memoir about their new life on the Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary, which is anything but boring.Read More
Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter had their lives turned upside down when they adopted their pig-daughter Esther-the so-called micro pig who turned out to be a full-sized commercial pig growing to a whopping 650 pounds. They decided to leave the city and move to a farm, and start a new, wonderful life where they can care for Esther, rescue other animals, and just live happily ever after…
Or so they thought. People often think about giving it all up and just moving to a farm. But as Derek and Steve quickly realized, the realities of being a farmer can be frantic, crazy, and even insane. Not only are they adjusting to farm life and dutifully taking care of their pig-daughter Esther, but before they knew it their sanctuary grew to as many as forty-two animals, including pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens, cows, roosters, a peacock, a duck, a horse, a donkey, and a turkey.
Written with joy and humor, and filled with delicious Esther-approved recipes, this charming memoir captures an emotional journey of one little family advocating for animals everywhere.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Alternately heartwarming and hilarious, earnest and absurd...a testament to how the idealism, perseverance and activism of ordinary people can actually change people's minds and change the world for the better."—Winnipeg Free Press
"Using his trademark self-deprecating humor, Jenkins...chronicles the zany misadventures...Jenkins is refreshingly candid...this is essential reading for [Esther's] many fans."—Library Journal