Happily Ever Esther





Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter had their lives turned upside down when they adopted their pig-daughter Esther-the so-called micro pig who turned out to be a full-sized commercial pig growing to a whopping 650 pounds. They decided to leave the city and move to a farm, and start a new, wonderful life where they can care for Esther, rescue other animals, and just live happily ever after…



Or so they thought. People often think about giving it all up and just moving to a farm. But as Derek and Steve quickly realized, the realities of being a farmer can be frantic, crazy, and even insane. Not only are they adjusting to farm life and dutifully taking care of their pig-daughter Esther, but before they knew it their sanctuary grew to as many as forty-two animals, including pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens, cows, roosters, a peacock, a duck, a horse, a donkey, and a turkey.



Written with joy and humor, and filled with delicious Esther-approved recipes, this charming memoir captures an emotional journey of one little family advocating for animals everywhere.