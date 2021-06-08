Revised and updated for the first time since original publication!



Here is the 200,000-copy staple, praised by Warren Buffett as “a gem … I wish everyone at Berkshire would follow [Jack Mitchell’s] advice–we would own the world.”



If you want to put your arms around your business and bottom line, you’ll want all the updated information and practices found in the landmark business bestseller, Hug Your Customers. The only way to stay in business is to have customers; the only way to increase your profit is to attract more customer visits by providing exceptional customer service. It’s that simple says Jack Mitchell. Hug Your Customers shares the hands-on practical philosophy that has allowed Mitchell and his Family of Stores to thrive and excel in today’s challenging retail marketplace. Filled with accessible advice, personal case studies and tips any businessperson can use, Hug Your Customers is an energizing blueprint for customer and employee retention, increased per capita spending, and groundbreaking success.