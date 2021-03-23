Party Like a Rockstar

A fun and fast-paced rock-and-roll memoir from hit singer-songwriter J.T. Harding about what it takes to go from South Detroit to the top of the Nashville charts.



In HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM CHILD, J.T. Harding charts his life from a kid growing up in Illinois to a chart-topping songwriter living in Nashville and working with country music stars like Keith Urbahn and Kenny Chesney. As a kid playing rock n' roll in his parents' garage, Harding's was a world in which every taste of new music—from the Stones to the Beatles and everyone in between—was a revelation. Inspired by his favorite artists, Harding abandons the classic "American Dream" and runs away to Los Angeles, where he forms a band and becomes part of the music scene there, all the while selling records to his favorite artists and producers at Tower Records.



A story of youth, rebellion, and determination, HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM CHILD is a memoir for music lovers and an invaluable how-to guide for anyone who wants to learn how to write a hit song. Fun and heartfelt, Harding's memoir is the story of one man's unshakable love for rock and roll, how it guided him through some of the greatest tragedies—and greatest triumphs—of his wild and unvarnished life.