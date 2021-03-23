J.T. Harding

J.T. Harding was born and raised in South Detroit. While other kids were on the baseball field, J.T. was in his basement jumping around to MTV and trying to write his own songs. He put together several bands in high school then moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream. JT made his first demo tape with prize money he earned by winning the TV game show VH1 Rock N Roll Jeopardy. He has written several chart topping hits including the 3 million selling “Smile” with Uncle Kracker, “Somewhere In My Car” with Keith Urban, “Somewhere With You” and “Bar At The End Of The World” for Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley’s “Different For Girls,” Jake Owen’s “Alone With You,” and superstar Blake Shelton’s number one song “Sangria.”