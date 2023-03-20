Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Remembering Everly
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 29, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
After two years in a coma, August Kinkaid has forgotten the darkness in his past. But his past hasn’t forgotten him. His beautiful former fiancée, Everly, remembers every tumultuous moment of their stormy relationship. The sizzling passion. The web of lies. And the terrible secret Everly’s been hiding since her last fateful night with August.
Now the truth is out and August remembers everything. As his long-buried memories come flooding back, he begins to understand why Everly would want to move on with her life. Why she would give her heart to another man. And why August should try to forget her once and for all.
But he can’t give up on the only woman he’s ever loved. Even if he has to reopen old wounds–and face the darkest demons of his past–August will do whatever it takes for a second chance with Everly. He let her slip away once. He’s not about to spend the rest of his life remembering Everly when he could be holding her in his arms forever . . .
What's Inside
Praise
"Perfect for fans of Colleen Hoover." iBooks Best Books of April—iBooks Best Books of April
"...I think I've fallen in love! The story is so well written, you feel like you're there with the characters and experience their feelings. I can't wait to read more from this amazing author!"—Devlishly Delicious Book Reviews on Within These Walls
"Angst, drama, twists, and turns--Forgetting August has it all. It proves that true love is unforgettable."—Melissa Collins, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
"This was an addictive series that I really enjoyed! August and Everly's story had me madly turning pages as I desperately tried to find out how they'd ever be able to find their way back together. I loved how different this story was. I knew from the first time I read the blurb that this would be a series I'd want to read and now that I've finished it, I can say that I'm so glad I did!"—Aestas Book Blog on the Last & Found series
"J.L. Berg is the go to author for gut wrenching romance. To read a J.L. Berg book is to feel to the deepest parts of your soul."—Rachel Van Dyken, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"I can't even begin to describe how this story made me feel, but you will feel. Every emotion. Happiness, joy, sadness, heartbreak, loss, love, but most of all you will feel how precious life is and that when you find love, you grab on with everything you have, fight for it, and don't let go. Take this amazing journey with Logan and Clare. It's an absolute must read and one you definitely don't want to miss.
P.S. have tissue handy, you will need it. Give this a try!! 4.5 Beautifully written stars "—Book Crush on When You're Ready
P.S. have tissue handy, you will need it. Give this a try!! 4.5 Beautifully written stars "—Book Crush on When You're Ready