The Inkwell Chronicles: Race to Krakatoa, Book 2
The Inkwell Chronicles: Race to Krakatoa, Book 2

by J. D. Peabody

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546004172

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

Description

Mystery and danger abound in book two of The Inkwell Chronicles, a fast-paced middle-grade fantasy series about magic ink, a secret society, and a boy who learns to make his mark.

In book two of The Inkwell Chronicles, Everett and his little sister Bea find themselves drawn even more deeply into the secret world of the Inklings, those who seek to protect the world's rapidly diminishing supply of magic Ink. When a miraculous new type of ink called Inkanto begins to appear around the world, initial celebration soon gives way to suspicions about its mysterious origins. As the race to find and control the world's supply of Ink intensifies, signs begin to appear that not is all that it seems. Will the siblings and their fellow Inklings be able to uncover the truth in time? Fans of The Silver Arrow, The Bookwanderers, and Inkheart will love this classic battle of good and evil that pits creativity against the forces that would seek to blot it out for good. 

The Inkwell Chronicles